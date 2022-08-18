Two days ESIC ‘Chintan Shivir’ concludes with landmark outcomes

New Delhi : Two days ESIC ‘Chintan Shivir’, first of its kind in the history of ESIC concludes with landmark outcomes and far reaching recommendations for expansion and improvement in Service Delivery Mechanism.

Union Minister of Labour & Employment, Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, in his concluding address at ESIC ‘Chintan Shivir’ held at Surajkund, Haryana today informed landmark outcomes for expansion and improvement in service delivery mechanism of ESIC.

The Union Minister stated that the outcomes of ESIC ‘Chintan Shivir’ will help in fulfilling PM’s vision of ‘Swasthya Se Samridhi’ by bridging the gap between Policy and execution. It will further prove a game changer and benefit all the Shram Yogis and their dependents in a big way.

Hon’ble Minister announced following 11 major outcomes of ESIC ‘Chintan Shivir’

ESI will work to expand its services in all 744 districts of the country by December, 2022. This expansion will take into consideration the increased beneficiary base, post implementation of Social Security Code.

Convergence with PMJAY in all the Districts of the country (where PMJAY is implemented) for better accessibility of services to beneficiaries leading to pan-India portability.

Centers of Excellence for Occupational Health to be set up to promote indigenous research on occupational diseases in India.

Norms need to be revised for the sanctioning of new Dispensaries and Hospitals keeping in consideration the latest technological advancements and future beneficiaries.

ESI Hospitals to work on timebound manner for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) compliance and adoption.

ESI shall explore developing Health Facilities / Medical Colleges in Aspirational districts of the country.

Mechanisms for better utilization of underutilized hospitals and services need to be evolved including recruitment & retention of clinical staff and access to facility for the beneficiaries.

Leveraging ESIC hospitals for expansion of PG Medical Seats.

Capacity building to be planned at three level- Individual level, Team level and Institutional level by leveraging technology.

ESI Corporation decisions to be shared with all the Stakeholders for effective implementation, leading to involvement of Field functionaries of ESIC.

ESI should develop functional norms and standards for design and material to help develop concept plans for new projects for faster completion.

The Union Labour & Employment Minister also informed the gathering that recommendations of ESIC ‘Chintan Shivir’ and other issues of Ministry of Labour & Employment and EPFO will be taken up and discussed during upcoming Labour Ministers’ Conference to be held at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh on 25-26th August, 2022.

Shri Rameswar Teli, Hon’ble Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Govt. of India expressed happiness with the outcome of ESIC ‘Chintan Shivir’ and stated that the Government is committed for the welfare of the workers of the country.

Shri Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, Labour & Employment, Govt. of India asked all the participants to commit at the ground level and work for the benefit of all the stakeholders.

Shri Mukhmeet S. Bhatia, Director General, ESIC, Ms. Vibha Bhalla, Joint Secretary, Ministry of L&E, Shri Alok Chandra, Joint Secretary & SLEA, Ministry of L&E, Ms T.L.Yaden, Financial Commissioner, ESIC and other senior officers from Ministry of L&E and ESIC graced the ‘Chintan Shivir’.

The Deans of ESIC Medical Colleges, Medical Superintendents of ESIC Hospitals and Regional Directors took active participation in the ‘Chintan Shivir’ and deliberated upon the subjects which included 1) Expansion in ESI Coverage, 2) Expansion of Medical Education in ESIC, 3) Capacity Building and Motivation, 4) Infrastructure – The Key to Healthcare Improvement, 5) ESIC-ESIS Coordination and Co-operation and 6) Preventive Health and Occupational Diseases.