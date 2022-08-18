CM Shri Chouhan plants saplings on 37th virtuous remembrance of Bade Gurudev of Karunadham Ashram Shri Balgovind ji Shandilya

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Shami saplings in Chinar Park on the 37th virtuous remembrance of Bade Gurudev Shri Bal Govind Ji Shandilya Maharaj, the Pitru-purush (ancestor) of Karunadham Ashram. Before planting saplings, CM Shri Chouhan garlanded the picture of Shri Bal Govind Ji Shandilya Maharaj and paid floral tribute. On this occasion, the Peethadheeshwar Gurudev of Karunadham Ashram, Shri Sudesh Shandilya Maharaj and Guru Mata Smt. Mamta Shandilya were present. Devotees associated with the ashram participated in the plantation.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, while remembering Param Pujya Brahmalin Bade Gurudev Shri Bal Govind Ji Shandilya Maharaj, said that as a result of his imagination, Karunadham Ashram was able to take shape and according to his intention, service projects are continuing here. The projects of human service are commendable and exemplary, embodying the spirit of Nar Seva-Narayan Seva (service to man is service to God) along with worship-ritual of the Maa. Referring to the lack of ego and tendency of constant self-analysis of the personality of Brahmalin Gurudev Shri Bal Govind Ji Shandilya, CM Shri Chouhan said that he used to deal with the friend and foe with same feeling and accepted the happiness and sorrow with similar calmness. Saplings planted in memory of his virtuous remembrance will become a medium for the welfare of many living beings. CM Shri Chouhan said that planting saplings is a means of giving life to many creatures. This is the best effort in the direction of keeping the earth safe for the coming generations. Therefore, remembering the Bade Gurudev 1008 Shri Bal Govind ji Shandilya by means of tree-planting is the best effort. CM Shri Chouhan inspired everyone to plant saplings.

Shami planted in the memory of Shri Bal Govind Ji Shandilya Maharaj is considered very beneficial from the point of view of Ayurveda. Also, the use of samidhas of Shami tree in yagyas is considered auspicious. Devotees associated with Karunadham Ashram also planted saplings in Chinar Park