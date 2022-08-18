New Delhi : The Haryana Higher Education Department has prepared Online Transfer Policy-2022 for Assistant/Associate Professors working in government colleges of the state. Now transfers will be done in a fair and transparent manner under this policy.

Giving information in this regard, a spokesperson of the Department said that this Transfer Policy will be applicable with effect from the date of its notification and the same will be applicable to Assistant/Associate Professors having the strength of 80 and above in a particular subject. He said that eligible Assistant/Associate Professors will submit their choices of 15 Government Colleges. While giving these choices, it will be ensured that their subjects are being taught in those colleges and the vacancy as per workload is available.

The spokesperson said that the Assistant/Associate Professors, whose mandatory rural service is pending, will ensure to fill choices of rural colleges where the subject is being taught, failing which, the system will automatically reject the choice(s) of urban colleges filled by the incumbent.

He informed that the transfer policy will not be applicable to incumbent Associate NCC Officers (ANOs). However, in case an ANO wants to participate in transfer drive through this policy, he/she shall ensure that the desired college has ANO’s (NCC) vacancy in his teaching subject.

The spokesperson said that Assistant/Associate Professors choosing Government Colleges in district Nuh (Mewat) and district Panchkula (only for Morni Hills area) subject to the condition that district Nuh (Mewat) and district Panchkula is not his/her home district, will be paid extra remuneration during the period of the posting.

The mutual transfer option can be exercised within 15 days of the completion of the online transfer process, he added. The mutual transfer will be valid for a period of five years and in case, one of the incumbents gets retired, the other incumbent will have to participate in the next online transfer drive irrespective of the timeframe.

The spokesperson said that qualifying date for actual vacancies, deemed vacancies and notional vacancies as per workload, calculation of weightage/points, count of stay will be March 31 every year. Notification of ‘Actual Vacancies’, ‘Deemed Vacancies’ and ‘notional vacancies’ will be done upto April 30 every year. Eligible Assistant/Associate Professors will submit their choices of 15 Government Colleges online, from May 1 to May 15 every year. While giving choices, it will be ensured that the subjects are being taught in those colleges and the vacancy in the concerned subject is available. Transfer orders will be issued by June 1. Objections, if any, will be submitted by June 7.

He said that merit for allotment of vacant post to an employee shall be based on the total composite score/points earned by an Assistant/Associate Professor out of 100 points as prescribed. The Assistant/Associate Professor earning higher points out of the composite score shall be entitled to be transferred against the station(s) of his choice as per preference. ‘Age’ will be the first parameter and prime factor for deciding the claim of the Assistant/Associate Professors against a vacancy and it shall have weightage of maximum 57 points, out of total 100 points. In case of equal points, preference will be given to the Assistant/Associate Professor who is senior in age.

The spokesperson said that the ‘special category’ which covers females including widows/divorced/legally separated/unmarried women, widowers, differently abled persons, diseases of debilitating disorders, parent(s) of differently-abled or mentally challenged child/children and couple cases. Under this category privilege of maximum 20 points can be availed by the Assistant/Associate Professors. The third parameter is ‘performance category’ which covers length of experience on regular basis good results and research publications. It will have weightage of maximum 23 points.

He said that such Assistant/Associate Professors who are above 75 percent blind or have above 75 percent locomotors disabilities involving both legs will be given posting at the stations of their choice and the condition of 5 years stay will not be applicable to them. In case of equal points, seniority in age will be given preference.

The spokesperson said that in case of unmarried Female Assistant/ Associate Professor upon marriage, married Female Assistant/Associate Professor up on death of husband or leagally divorced from husband, Male Assistant/Associate professor upon death of his wife may be given the opportunity to change options, on request, to participate in the next transfer drive after the event.

He said that those Assistant/Associate Professors joining the Department on repatriation from UT Administration or other states or other Departments of the State Government where they were on deputation will also be asked to give their choices of Government Colleges as per policy as per available vacancy. Also, if such Assistant/Associate Professors repatriated after the transfer drive then they will be transferred on administrative ground. The posts at the Headquarters will not be included in the transfer drive.

The spokesperson said that on completion of the prescribed tenure of five years, online normal transfer will be treated as transfer in public interest and in such case the time of joining and the overall transfer grant (TA/ DA etc.) as per the Haryana Civil Services Rules, 2016 will be accepted as per the provisions. He said that it will be mandatory for all the Assistant/Associate Professors to follow the Haryana Civil Services (Conduct of Government Employees) Rules, 2016