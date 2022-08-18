Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Has Extended Warm Greetings And Best Wishes To The People Of The State On The Auspicious Occasion Of Krishna Janmashtami

New Delhi : Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal has extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

In a message issued here today, the Chief Minister said that this festival associated with the birth of Lord Krishna is a symbol of faith, gaiety and mutual harmony. We should celebrate this festival together.

Sh. Manohar Lal said that Lord Krishna gives us worldly and spiritual education. He said that Lord Krishna had given the divine message of immortality of the soul to Arjuna, who turned away from the war after seeing his relatives in front of him in the war of Mahabharata. This divine message became ‘Srimad Bhagvad Gita’ which is still a source of inspiration for all humanity. He himself has said in the Gita that ‘Karmanye Vadhikaraste, Ma phaleshou kada chana’ means one should only do actions and not desire for the results.

The Chief Minister said that the teachings and philosophy of Lord Krishna are relevant even today and we should take a pledge to follow his teachings to lead a successful life.