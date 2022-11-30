TVS Motor Company Launches 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition In A New Exciting Colour With An All New Lightweight Bullpup Exhaust

Bengaluru : Building on the unparalleled trust of 4.8 million TVS Apache customers, TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three- wheelers in the world, launched the new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition today.

TVS Apache series built out of TVS Racing is based on the “Track to Road” philosophy. This philosophy manifests itself in each Apache through the best in segment performance, technology and unique stye.

Staying true to the brand’s core the newly introduced Special Edition variant in the TVS Apache series adorns a fresh attractive Pearl White colour that joins the already existing Matte Black Special Edition. The Special Edition variants are now equipped with a completely redesigned lightweight bullpup muffler that enhances the signature RTR exhaust note, increases the power to weight ratio with the 1 kg weight reduction and adds further refinement to the exhilarating power delivery.

The 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition is powered by a 159.7 cc, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel injected engine that produces a best-in-class power output of 17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm and a peak torque of 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm, mated to a slick five-speed gearbox.

2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition:

– New Pearl White colour with a distinctive black & red colour combination in alloy wheels

– Dual tone seat with new seat pattern

– Adjustable clutch and brake levers

– Three ride modes – Urban, Sport and Rain

– TVS SmartXonnectTM

– Rear radial tyre

– Gear shift indicator

– All-LED headlamp with signature Daytime Running Light (DRL)

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Apache RTR series of motorcycles have always been at the forefront of cutting-edge technology & customer centricity and have lived up to the expectations of the aspirational customer over the years. With four decades of racing pedigree, we are delighted to introduce the new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, offering a new refreshed colour option with uniquely colour coordinated black and red alloys, a lightweight bullpup exhaust, and an array of exciting features in its class. The new Special Edition is a testament to our commitment towards providing world-class products and redefining the definition of performance motorcycling.”

The 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition in Pearl White colour is priced at ₹ 1,30,090 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is now available at TVS Motor Company’s authorised dealerships in India.