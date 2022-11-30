Adani Cement leads the way in Water Positivity through pioneering water conservation initiatives in India

Mumbai: Adani Cement’s cement and building materials companies – Ambuja Cements and ACC Limited, have proactively undertaken a plethora of award-winning water conservation initiatives over past two decades to address the issue of water scarcity in India. Ambuja Cements and ACC through their CSR initiatives aim at creating awareness and educating communities on better ways to sustainably use water for agriculture. Both Companies also ensure clean drinking water availability for daily household consumption of their communities and have implemented various projects to harvest rainwater for many years.

The companies have actively prevented use of freshwater consumption by optimizing their processes and promoting water conservation, harvesting and recycling within its operations and augmenting water harvesting structures in communities.

Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said, “As a responsible corporate citizen and nation-builder, sustainability is at the core of our business and water resource development is one of our key focus areas. We are committed to enhancing the lives of the community by addressing their crucial needs such as access to water through our numerous conservation initiatives which are in line with our larger philosophy of building prosperity for communities with goodness.”

Globally, Ambuja Cements is the only cement maker that has been recognised for its leadership in water security in CDP 2021 with the best ‘A’ score. These initiatives have received many more recognitions like ICC Social Impact Award, National Water Mission Award, 11th National Award and FICCI Award among others. In the last one year, Ambuja Cements in collaboration with ATE Chandra Foundation had rejuvenated traditional water bodies in Pali District of Rajasthan and Chandrapur district of the Vidharbha region of Maharashtra just in time of the annual monsoon season. Through such efforts, 166 million litres of additional water storage capacities are created by desilting community ponds in 50 villages.

ACC in village Biryahi, part of the Jamthal Gram Panchayat, Gagal, Himachal Pradesh, has supported the community by laying drinking water pipeline and supplying 120 litres per person per day – way over the rural standard of 55 litres per person per day under Jal Jeevan Mission. In October 2022, ACC laid down 1000 metres of pipes to supply water for approximately 150 people. ACC has been consistently making collaborative efforts for enhancing availability of water in the rural communities. ACC’s W.A.S.H is an initiative that focuses on providing water for drinking, sanitation and hygiene purposes to communities in rural India. It also aims at rejuvenating, restoring and creating new water resources.

Today, both Ambuja Cement and ACC are water positive companies for giving back to the society. ACC is 2 times water positive and committed to go up by 5 times by 2030. Whereas Ambuja Cement has already set benchmarks by becoming the only cement company to achieve 8 times water positivity.