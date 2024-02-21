TVS iQube celebrates its 4th anniversary with TVS iQube ChargeFest – its First Community Day in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, February 21, 2024: TVS iQube, India’s leading electric scooter hosted its first ever Community Day – TVS iQube ChargeFest event for its customers in Bhubaneswar, to celebrate its 4th anniversary. The Community Day was attended by over 200 customers and their families.

Several activities were planned for all the customers during the Day, including a Mega Delivery event where 50 vehicles were delivered to customers with fanfare, vehicle health camp, VoxPop, cultural events and interactive contests for active customer engagement. The first ever TVS iQube ChargeFest ended with fun-filled experiences for all attendees.

The vehicle health camp featured a service booth offering comprehensive information on annual maintenance contracts, roadside assistance, OTA updates, and extended warranties. Select group of customers received on-site assistance with their service needs. The brand also provided service coupons to community members for their service appointments.

The customers participated in games based on TVS iQube features, competitions for children and various other engagement activities, embodying a celebration of responsible and sustainable transportation choices embraced by the city’s residents.

The TVS iQube family is over two and half lakh strong and growing and this adoption to TVS iQube mirrors the national shift towards EVs. Towards this exciting EV journey, TVS Motor Company is inspired by three fundamental principles: Giving customers the POWER OF CHOICE for range, connected capabilities and colours; Complete PEACE OF MIND around vehicle safety by adhering to latest norms and overall purchase experience leading to promise of delivery and the SIMPLICITY OF OPERATING the TVS iQube which is impactful yet hassle free. Currently, the scooter is available in 348 cities and 612 dealerships across India.