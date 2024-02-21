BCCI releases Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from squad for fourth Test match against England

BCCI has said that Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad for the fourth Test match against England scheduled to start on Friday at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The match will start at 9:30 AM. The decision to release Bumrah was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played in recent times. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is ruled out of the fourth Test due to fitness reasons.

On the other hand, Mukesh Kumar joined the squad in Ranchi and was released from the squad for the third Test in Rajkot.