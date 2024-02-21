Air India signs component program with SIA engineering for A320 family aircraft

Bengaluru – Air India, India’s leading global airline, today announced signing of an Inventory Technical Management (“ITM”) Programme with SIA Engineering Company Limited (“SIAEC”).

Under this 12-year agreement, Air India Group’s current fleet of Airbus A320 family aircraft will receive extensive component support coverage from SIAEC. Besides access to its inventory pool, SIAEC (together with its subsidiaries and joint venture companies with Original Equipment Manufacturers) will also provide repair and overhaul services for airframe and on-wing engine component.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India said: “We are delighted to have SIAEC as our partner. The collaboration will further bolster our repairs and maintenance competencies for the Airbus 320 family of aircraft and enhance our reliability and availability of components for aircraft operations.”

Chin Yau Seng, Chief Executive Officer of SIAEC, said: “We honoured to be selected as Air India Group’s preferred MRO partner for the component requirements and appreciative of their confidence in our Inventory Technical Management program. Our proven model will provide the maintenance pillar support for Air India Group’s growth and expansion plans. Together with our network of joint venture companies and component shops located across the Asia Pacific region, we are confident to deliver a high quality and reliable service to Air India Group”.

Air India already has an existing fleet of A320 family aircraft and has placed orders for another 210 A320 family aircraft, which is part of the historic order of 470 aircraft placed in 2023.