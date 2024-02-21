Rungta Steel redefines brand image with Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor in star-studded TVC

New Delhi, February 21, 2024: Rungta Steel, India’s fastest growing integrated steel company is revving up its branding with the launch of its latest TVC starring Bollywood’s esteemed and Rungta Steel’s brand ambassadors Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

In a bid to reinforce its position in the steel and TMT bars market, Rungta Steel’s newest TVC presents an entertaining narrative featuring the iconic characters of Shahrukh Khan in his Raees avatar, Alia Bhatt portraying Gangubai, and Ranbir Kapoor in his Rockstar persona. The storyline takes an unexpected turn as Shahrukh’s character makes a dramatic entrance from the roof instead of the conventional door, leaving ‘Gangubai’ and ‘Rockstar’ astonished.

Highlighting the significance of Rungta Steel in the narrative, Shahrukh delivers the memorable line,”Ghar Rungta Steel se banaaya huwa tha, toh Raees yahan se nahin aa pata.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mr Arvind Kumar, AVP- Sales & Marketing (TMT & Wire Rod), Rungta Steel said, “It is always a pleasure sharing our latest endeavours with you, this time with the second TVC starring the esteemed Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. This campaign reflects our drive and ambition to being India’s most sought-after TMT Bar brand. With steadfast focus, it is our continuous pursuit to position ourselves in the best possible light, ensuring smooth business and expand our reach to connect with both our valued and potential customers.”

The TVC boldly establishes Rungta Steel as a preferred choice for TMT Bars in India through compelling story- telling, breaking away from industry standard and redefining expectations in the steel and TMT Bar segment.