Training is the guide for entire service, get it with open mind : Governor Shri Patel

Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel held an intimate dialogue with the officers of Administrative and Revenue Service of All India Service under training at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management, Bhopal. The trainee officers, led by Academy Director Smt. Sonali Ponkshe Wayangankar, came on a courtesy visit to the Governor at Raj Bhavan today.

Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel said that during the training, keep the heart and mind open. This is a guide to be used throughout the service life. He told the officers that by working with the spirit of service, the whole life will be spent with joy. He said that money can lead to material happiness but helping others with sensitivity is the only way to attain spiritual happiness.

Governor Shri Patel said that it is the responsibility of the officers to take the welfare programmes of the government to the last level. That is why it is necessary to behave kindly with public. Normal speech, simple behavior and following sensitive conduct are enough for closeness. He said that the working style of the government servant should be aimed at winning the trust and heart of the needy and deprived sections. There will be many problems and challenges during the service period, for which it is necessary that efforts should be made by understanding the specialties of one’s work area, sensitively by coordinating with subordinate employees and superiors.

Academy Director Smt. Sonali P. Wayangankar gave the welcome address. Special Duty Officer cum Training Director Smt. Rashmi Baghel expressed gratitude. On behalf of the trainees, Sushri Vaishali, Shri Arvind and Shri Jaideep Lakum shared the experiences gained in the training.