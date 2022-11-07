Education is the first step of progress : Governor Shri Patel

New Delhi : Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel has said that the first step of progress is education. He exhorted the tribal students to get the best education in order to keep pace with the mainstream of development.

Governor Shri Patel was holding a discussion with a team of students of the state, who secured third position in the National Cultural and Literary Competition organized by Eklavya Schools in Bangalore, at Raj Bhavan today. Shri Patel also gave gifts to all the participants.

Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel said that education is very important for success in life. There should be no hindrance in providing good education to tribal children. He appreciated the organizing of national competition by the central government to highlight the talents of the children. He said that the Central and State Governments are making all kinds of efforts to ensure better education. The government also cooperates in the efforts to seek education abroad and one should never forget the contribution of your parents, schools and teachers and always be aware of their dignity.

Commissioner Tribal Affairs Shri Sanjeev Singh informed that in the literary and cultural competition organized in Bangalore, Karnataka, the team of Madhya Pradesh state has won prizes in 13 different disciplines. Overall Madhya Pradesh has got the third position in the competition. Additional Commissioner Tribal Shri K.G. Tiwari proposed the vote of thanks.