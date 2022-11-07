CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan greets people on Guru Nanak Jayanti

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has greeted the citizens of the state on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, in his message on the occasion, said that Guru Nanak ji worked for the welfare of mankind throughout his life. He continued to encourage the values ​​of diligence, equality, harmony and brotherhood. Guru Nanak’s teachings are relevant even today.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has urged to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti in an atmosphere of mutual brotherhood, harmony and equanimity.