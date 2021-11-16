TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited inaugurates Vocational Training cum Tutorial Center at Naraj, Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, a joint venture company of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, believes in overall socio-economic growth of local communities in its areas of operations. Bringing the values to action, the company, today, inaugurated its first Vocational Training Cum Tutorial Center in Talagarh village of Naraj gram panchayat in Cuttack district. Shri Devi Ranjan Tripathy, Hon’ble MLA, Banki, inaugurated the center in presence of Shri M. Shenbagam, CEO – TPCODL and other senior officials of the company.

Established under the CSR initiatives of the company, this Vocational Cum Tutorial Center will cater to more than 2000 households with a population of over 10,000 residents in 7 villages under Naraj-Marthapur and Mundali gram panchayats. It aims at increasing employability of the local youth by enhancing their present skill set in industry-driven trades. The center will provide free training on Stitching & Tailoring and Computer Courses to 50 beneficiaries in each course for a period of over 6 months. On successful completion of training, the beneficiaries will be certified by Recognized Certifying Agencies. Free tutorial classes will be conducted for a batch of 50 students from Class 5th to 8th.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. M. Shenbagam, CEO, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited said, “At TPCODL, we believe in the overall socio-economic development of the underprivileged sections of the society.The vocational training center will help the youth and women of three gram panchayats by enhancing their skills and thus increasing their employability.It will allow them to secure a better future for their families. I trust, by training more such youth and women over time, this vocational training center will go a long way in achieving a holistic development for the local community here. We are committed to more such initiatives in the future to strengthen our support in building a healthy community.”