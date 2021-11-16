Kalyan Jewellers launches second video of Muhurat digital campaign

New Delhi : With wedding season in full swing, Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, has launched the second digital ad of the Muhurat campaign. Coming close on the heels of the first digital ad showcasing the Gujarati bridal pieces, this digital film exhibits the choicest of Punjabi bridal jewellery from the brand’s Muhurat collection. Featuring regional brand ambassador, Wamiqa Gabbi as a Punjabi bride, the 40-second ad showcases playful moments she has with her friends in her wedding ensemble with everyone in the frame adorning Punjabi jewellery pieces from the Muhurat collection.

Talking about the newly launched campaign, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “Weddings are nothing less than grand events that are celebrated in myriad ways across geographies in our country. However, one common factor cuts across all the weddings across is the auspicious time or the ‘Muhurat’. Taking cognizance of this, we aim to partner our customers across all the ‘Muhurats’ through the eponymous wedding jewellery collection that has a wide range of jewellery designs, catering to every bride from every part of India. Our firm belief in the concept of ‘hyperlocal’ has helped us through our journey as one of the most loved jewellery brands in the country.’’

From the Punjabi Kundan and the Rajputi Polki to the Bengali Sita Haar and Nolak; from Gujarati must-haves like the Rani Haar, Bangdi and Kundan to the Tamil Nadu favourites such as Nagas, Haaram and Kasu maalai, Muhurat is a destination for any bride embarking on the journey of matrimony. Handcrafted by traditional artisans, the beauty of these piece lies in its exclusivity, as these handmade beauties can never be fully replicated. Vibrant kundans and gemstones, vintage motifs as well as antique designs and so much more merge strikingly with unmatched karigari to bring the bride this gorgeous line of handcrafted.

Kalyan Jewellers has also announced its wedding season offers, which include up to 25% cashback on VA for gold jewellery, with VA starting as low as Rs 199/-. On diamond jewellery up to 25% cashback and on precious stone/uncut jewellery up to 20% cashback will be applicable on stone charges. Customers can also avail gold rate protection by paying 10% advance on their intended purchase value. These offers are valid until 30th November, 2021* at Kalyan Jewellers showrooms across India.

Wedding shoppers can also avail the benefits of dedicated Muhurat floors across flagship showrooms as well as Muhurat-only showrooms that exclusively offer wedding jewellery for a luxurious, personalised and elite shopping experience. To check out the #Muhurat campaign ad by Kalyan Jewellers, click here.

Kalyan Jewellers draws from a product portfolio of over one lakh contemporary and traditional designs and offers selections for everyday as well as bridal wear and festive occasions at 150 showrooms in India and Middle East. Customers can also avail the benefits of Kalyan’s 4-Level Assurance Certification on gold jewellery. While jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers goes through multiple purity tests and are all BIS hallmarked, the 4-level assurance certificate promises customers payment on the value of purity mentioned in the invoice during exchange or resale. The certification also ensures free lifetime maintenance of ornaments at any Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom in the country.