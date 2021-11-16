Vedanta Lanjigarh wins ‘Bronze’ at The Economic Times Human Capital Awards 2021

Lanjigarh: Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh unit, India’s premier producer of metallurgical grade alumina, has won Bronze Award at the prestigious Economic Times Human Capital Awards. The company won the coveted award in ‘Excellence in Reward and Recognition’ category for its program ‘Manyata’. With an aim to drive business results, nurture an empowered and engaged workforce, and a performance-oriented culture, Vedanta Lanjigarh rewards employees and business partners who play a crucial role in driving the company’s ambitious growth agenda, with focus on operational excellence, quality, and ESG (environmental, social and governance) sustainability goals under the Manyata program.

Mr. GG Pal, Dy. CEO – Alumina Business, Vedanta Ltd., said, “It is a proud moment for each of us at the Alumina Business that Vedanta Lanjigarh has been recognized at the prestigious Economic Times Human Capital Award. At Vedanta, we truly believe that our people are our greatest assets. This prestigious recognition bears the testimony of our continued endeavour towards creating a meaningful, empowering, and supportive environment for everyone working with us. Our aim is to nurture a technically superior, progressive and a goal-oriented workforce. We thank the jury for acknowledging our efforts and wish our team many more such accolades in the coming times”.

The Economic Times Human Capital Awards aims to inspire leaders to grow their human capital by investing in their people, processes, and culture. It aims to bring together the best minds in the field of HR, and to inspire HR professionals to take the lead in growing their human capital. The virtual award ceremony, held on 12th November 2021, was attended by eminent business personalities from diverse industry sectors. The jury for the award comprised Dola Mukherjee, Director & Head of Human Resources – Exide Life Insurance, Rajiv Nathani, EVP & Chief People Officer – Infogain, Amit Malik, CEO & MD – Aviva India, Prabhajit Sarkar, MD & CEO – Power Exchange India Limited, and Panini Balaji, Head HR – Allegis Group.

Mr. Subhakanta Biswal, an employee of L&T, Vedanta Lanjigarh’s Business Partner company for projects, and an awardee under the Manyata program, added, “I am delighted to have won an award under Vedanta’s Manyata program. I am proud to be associated with Vedanta, an organization that not only recognizes our efforts but also rewards us for having performed exceptionally, thus ensuring we stay motivated at all times and perform to the best of our capabilities”.

Vedanta is the largest producer of aluminium in India and remains the premier manufacturer of metallurgical grade alumina. The company operates a 2 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) capacity alumina refinery in Lanjigarh (Kalahandi district, Odisha), India since 2007 and an associated 90 MW captive power plant. With its world-class Aluminium Smelters, Alumina Refinery and Power Plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.