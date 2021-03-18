Tourism Ministry’s ten-day event “1000 BAR DEKHO- NORTH EAST DEKHO” under the tag line of “DEHKO APNA DESH” and “FIT INDIA” concludes successfully today

New Delhi: The Ministry of Tourism places special emphasis on the development and promotion of tourism in the North Eastern Region (NER). The Ministry carries out regular promotional campaigns and events to showcase the unique tourism products and sights of this beautiful region to the potential travellers under DekhoApnaDesh initiative. The Tourism Ministry has launched campaigns to promote tourism to the North Eastern Region on various platforms in Digital, Print and Social Media.

Since April 2020, under DekhoApnaDesh campaign, the Ministry of Tourism is conducting webinars on various tourism products including NER and some of the webinars were dedicated to North East Region. The Ministry has also been organising International Tourism Mart (ITM)which is an annual event organised in the North Eastern region with the objective of highlighting the tourism potential of the region in the domestic and international Market. Since the year 2013, so far, a total of 8 Editions of ITMs have been held in various states of the North Eastern Region.

In this backdrop, Indiatourism, Guwahati (field office of Ministry of Tourism) organised an event “1000 BAR DEKHO- NORTH EAST DEKHO” under the tag line of “DEHKO APNA DESH” and “FIT INDIA” which was launched on 7th March 2021and concluded today. As part of this activity Shri Sanjay Bahadur a solo cyclist covered 1000 kms. by cycling all across the Assam state.

The rallystarted from theBirLachitGhat in Guwahati, and the cyclist traversedNagaon, Dergaon, Sivasagar, Duliajan, Dibrugarh, North Lakhimpur, BiswanathChariali, Tezpur and Mangaldoi before completing the 1000km distance at the Royal Global University in Guwahati. The prime objective of this rally was to promote and showcase the tourism potential of the North Eastern region to both the domestic and international travellers.

The rally had a grand finale at the Royal Global University campus, where the Addl. Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, Ms Rupinder Brar was present to greet Shree Bahadur and congratulate him in person.

The program was also joined online by the Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Shri Arvind Singh, who said that the biggest challenge that the industry faces is of lack of proper infrastructure. He said that the Ministry of Tourism has invested Rs. 1564.66 Crores in 22 projects under the aegis of its schemes- Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD.

Addressing on the occasion, Ms Rupinder Brar said that the Ministry of Tourism has been taking such initiatives to promote tourism in the North East and has tried to highlight the lesser known places of Assam as potential tourist hotspots. Cultural programs were organised by students of the Royal Global University on the occasion.

Other inspiring personalities as Shri Sanjay Bahadur, like Col. Manoj Keshwar, the man behind the 6000 km Pad Yatra (Foot March) underway in North India right now, as well as Dr. Mitra Satheesh, the person currently on a 20,000 km car rally through India also took part in the Closing ceremony online.

Thanking everyone for their support, the Regional Director of India Tourism, North East, Mr. SankhaSubhraDevbarman congratulated Shri Bahadur on completing the journey. He hailed the initiative and said that Shri Bahadur will be a source of inspiration to many.