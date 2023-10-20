Tomka-Mangalpur 4 lane road will be constructed for Rs 600 crore

Jajpur| Tomka: 20/10/23:- The foundation stone for the widening of the Tomka-Mangalpur road, which is called the lifeline of the mining area, was laid today. The state government has accepted the long-standing demands of the residents of the mining areas. Minister of Mines Prafulla Chandra Mallik laid the foundation stone today at Kulposhi in the mining area.

Similarly, Sukinda MLA and Rural Development Minister Prithiranjan expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for this mega project. Tamka-Manlaspur road is 45 km long.

It was stalled due to the delay in obtaining approval from the Forest Department of the Central Government for the construction. The percentage of land acquisition for this project is 50% complete. The minister announced that the rest of the process would be completed soon.

In the first phase, Rs 117 crore has been earmarked for the 19 km road from Tomka to Kulposhi from the District Mineral Fund, while Rs 600 crore has been earmarked from Tomka to Marsalpur. Every day, thousands of chromite-loaded trucks ply this road in the mining area. As a result road accidents are happening daily and common people are suffering. Along with this, schools, passenger buses, and ambulances are victims of roadblocks. Thousands of people were present in today’s celebration. Narayan Chandra Dhir, general secretary of the local Sukinda Region Chromite Khadan Labour Union Association presided over the program. Ministers, MLAs, many Sarpanchs, Samiti members, and other notables attended the event.