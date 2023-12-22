Tata Steel Foundation continues efforts on water conservation and management

– students become water action buddies

– 2561 scholarships worth Rs 1.20 Cr to SC/ST students from the Kalinganagar, Bamnipal, and Sukinda areas distributed

Sukinda: Celebrating its seventh year, ‘Arunima 2023’ an initiative by Tata Steel Foundation commenced its three-day event at Tata Steel’s Sukinda Chromite Mine here on thursday, scheduled to continue till 23rd of December.

This programme serves as a unifying platform for communities surrounding Tata Steel’s Sukinda, Bamnipal, and Kalinganagar operations. Over the next three days, the event will feature initiatives such as education, honoring the exceptional women of Project DISHA, and focusing on sustainable agriculture and water conservation. Engaging discussions on critical topics like water action, climate change, Millet Mission, education, women’s empowerment, livelihood and it’s allied activities.

On the first day of the event, the Foundation awarded Jyoti Fellowship to 2,561 meritorious students from the economically weaker SC/ST families to enable them to accomplish their educational and career aspirations. A total of 598 students from Kalinganagar, 1297 from Bamnipal and 666 from Sukinda will receive Rs 1.20 Cr as part of the Fellowship grant.

‘Arunima’, a community-based event that lays emphasis on co-creation of solutions and meaningful dialogue opportunities for the communities in Jajpur and Keonjhar districts, revolves around the vital focus on water within the ecosystem. It introduced the first batch of water action buddies where women leaders joined the conclave on collective approach to women’s empowerment and water action.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ambika Prasad Nanda, Head, CSR, Odisha, Tata Steel, stated, “Arunima aims for sustainable solutions to regional water issues through community involvement.” Additionally, he stressed the importance of the International Millet Mission, aligning it with the goals of the Odisha Millets Mission schemes and programmes to motivate farmers to grow millets. Dr. Nanda emphasized, “This initiative aims to promote millets and water ambassadors within the community, paving the way for a greener and more prosperous future.”

The event was graced by Smt. Damayanti Beshra, Padmashree awardee, Nabakrushna Jena, ADM Jajpur, Anil Pradhan, Smt. Vaishali Sharma, Co-founder- Young Tinker and Shashi Shekhar Kar Sharma, President awardee teacher and Surendra Hansda, a Jyoti Fellow, and Tata Steel Scholar.