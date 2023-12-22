REC shines at the prestigious ICC-XIII PSE Excellence Awards 2023

REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Power, has been conferred with three awards, including winner in the CSR & Sustainability and runners-up in Operational Performance Excellence and Corporate Governance categories by the Indian Chamber of Commerce during XIII PSE Excellence Awards.

REC bagged these awards under the Maharatnas and Navaratnas category. The awards were received by Shri Ajoy Choudhury, Director (Finance), Smt. Taruna Gupta ED (CSR) and Shri Saurabh Rastogi, CGM (BDM).

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Choudhury said, “REC Limited is honored to receive the recognition from the Indian Chamber of Commerce, validating our commitment to operational excellence, sustainable practices, and robust governance. These awards reaffirm our dedication to driving positive change and creating a lasting impact.”

PSE Excellence Awards have been instituted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce to recognize excellence in public sector undertakings. The award has been conferred to the company based on a detailed evaluation by an independent jury through a rigorous and transparent process.

REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE established in 1969, under Ministry of Power, provides long term loans and other finance products for Power-Infrastructure sector comprising of Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Renewable Energy and new technologies like Electric Vehicles, Battery Storage, Green Hydrogen etc. More recently REC has also diversified into the Non-Power Infrastructure sector comprising of Roads & Expressways, Metro Rail, Airports, IT Communication, Social & Commercial Infrastructure (Educational Institution, Hospitals), Ports and Electro-Mechanical (E&M) works in respect of various other sectors like Steel, Refinery, etc. The loan book of REC exceeds Rs 4.74 Lakh Crore.