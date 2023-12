The 40th State Road Cycling Championship was concluded today at Puri. KIIT Team emerged as Group Champion in Junior Category, KIIT – Bhubaneswar emerged as Combine Group Champion in Sub Junior Category, KIIT – Bhubaneswar emerged as Combine Group Champion in Senior Category and also KIIT – Bhubaneswar emerged as Overall champion.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT Team and wished them good luck for their upcoming championship.