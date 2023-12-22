Experts urge industries to empower and support startups

Bhubaneswar : The AIC-Nalanda Institute of Technology Foundation, with the backing of Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt of India, and in collaboration with Fluid Ventures and Utkal Chamber of Commerce & Industry Limited (UCCIL), marked the Day-10 of the Odisha Startup Carnival 2023 with a resounding theme – “Industry for Startups.”

Under the distinguished chairmanship of Shri Brahma Mishra, President of UCCIL, the event hosted a robust roundtable discussion featuring industry stalwarts and seasoned entrepreneurs. Shri Mishra emphasized the pivotal role of Odisha’s industries in supporting early-stage startups, fostering an environment that facilitates market access and investor engagement.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Sashi Shekhar Mohanty, MD & CEO of Essar Minmet, highlighted the challenges faced by startups and underscored their potential as engines of economic growth. “Startups can significantly contribute to the state’s GDP with the right policy interventions and supportive measures,” remarked Mr. Mohanty.

Mr. Durga Prasad, CEO of AIC-Nalanda, elaborated on the crucial support that industries can provide, including mentorship, market access, and early-stage funding. Other distinguished speakers, including Mr. Sanjay Pattnaik, Mr. Rajen Padhi, and Mr. Sanjeev Mohapatra, shared insights on the essential support mechanisms required for startups to thrive.

The session witnessed active participation from industry professionals, UCCIL members, and entrepreneurs across diverse sectors such as Agriculture, Education, Health, IT, Film, and Manufacturing. The collective brainstorming session addressed key issues and laid the foundation for a more supportive ecosystem to nurture and propel startups in Odisha.