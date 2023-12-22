Legislatures’ urge to strengthen COTPA & Tobacco Control Policies

PECUC (People’s Cultural Centre) jointly with Coalition for Tobacco Free Odisha, organized a consultation program on improving public health by reducing tobacco use

Bhubaneswar : In a bid to have dialogue on various strategies with focus on strengthening the national and state policies, and building a conducive environment for reduction in tobacco consumption and improve the public health situation, PECUC (People’s Cultural Centre) – a sustainable development organization in a joint initiative with Coalition for Tobacco Free Odisha, an alliance of civil society organizations & concern citizens organized a state level Consultation programme – ‘Improving Public Health by Reducing Tobacco Use’ where legislatures and health experts urged the Govts at Centre & State to take focus action on controlling tobacco consumption in the country & state.

The panel was chaired by legislatures including Sasi Bhusan Behera, Arabinda Dhali, Ananta Narayan Jena and Latika Pradhan.

Addl. Director of Public Health, Govt. of Odisha-Dr. Sushant Kumar Swain, SC Advocate- Ranjit Singh, Oncologist – Dr Ranjit Kar, Dental Surgeon Dr. Utkal Mohanty & Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Secretary PECUC also graced the occasion and shared their views.

Sasi Bhusan Behera, MLA Kendrapara said, “Tobacco use is harmful and is a threat to society, such health issues should be kept above politics and all should work in unison to curb this menace” “When it comes to tobacco, we should be aware of its harm and act accordingly to build a safe future. I urge government to bring necessary reform to the tobacco laws and create awareness of its harm to health.”

Speaking on tackling Tobacco consumption, Ananta Narayan Jena MLA Bhubaneswar said, “Govt and non govt organizations need to make joint efforts to create effective awareness and bring behavioral changes among public to create tobacco free society.”

Arabinda Dhali, MLA Jaydev Khordha said “The govt today is spending more to tackle adverse affects of tobacco on health than the revenue it generates from tobacco. Now its high time that we as responsible citizens should act upon it and make society tobacco free.”

Ms. Latika Pradhan, MLA Kabisuryanagar said, “Stringent law and its effective implementation with enforcement of law to control tobacco use is the need of the hour. Govt should induce heavy penalty on tobacco laws violation to reduce tobacco use.”

Notably, Tobacco kills more than 1 million people each year, which accounts for 9.5% of all deaths, says WHO 2018 report. In another report by Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) 2016-17, nearly 267 million who are 15 years and above (29%) are tobacco users. Also 38.7% of adults were exposed to second hand smoke at home; 30.2% at workplace; and 7.4% at restaurants.

Addl. Director of Public Health and in-charge of Tobacco control cell, Govt. of Odisha-Dr. Sushant Kumar Swain further highlighted on the steps taken by Govt. of Odisha to control tobacco consumption.

Ranjit Singh, Advocate Supreme Court highlighted on COTPA and various laws in different states. There is a need to make the public places complete smoke-free, prohibition of tobacco advertisement at sale points and increase the age of sale of tobacco to 21 years.”

Highlighting the consequences of tobacco consumptions, Dr Ranjit Kar, Oncologist, HCG Panda Cancer Hospital said, “Every year more than 10 million people are detected with cancer and 6.2 million people have died till date. Excessive consumption of tobaccos causes cancer, which causes heart disease, bone pain and affects the brain.”

Anuradha Mohanty Executive director PECUC gave the welcome address and the consultation was presided over by Dr. Minakshi Panda Chairperson PECUC and Vote of thanks by Satyasiv Rath.