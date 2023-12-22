Bargarh: The heartland of handloom, Bargarh, is set to host the National Handloom Summit, scheduled for January 4th and 5th, 2024.

10000+ Footfall Expected Per Day

1000+ Stakeholders in Handloom from Pan-India

200+ Awardees

50+ Exhibitors from 20 States

The summit is ajoint Initiative by District Administration, Bargarh, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Dept., Govt. of Odisha Western Odisha Development CouncilOdisha this summit, meant to initiate discourse and action where it matters, is a testament to the rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship rooted in the region.

The handloom summit is premised on the 4E model for Impact: Engage Educate Enable Empower.

Present in the press meet were Smt.⁠Monisha Banerjee (DM & Collector), Shri ⁠Aditya Goyal (Project Director, DRDA),⁠Prasanna Kumar Gantayat, Joint Director of Textile, Bargarh.

Calling it a National Summit, Smt. Banarjee said, ‘The event will felicitate handloom awardees from Odisha and celebrate our handloom heritage while hosting over50+ exhibitors from 20 states across East, North-East, West, Central, South, and North India. Among the highlights is the globally famous ‘bandha kala’ (tie and dye) work of Bargarh, renowned for its intricate patterns and vibrant hues. ‘

Focus on Odisha Handloom: A special spotlight will be cast on the iconic ‘bandha kala’ work of Bargarh, showcasing its global acclaim. This unique tie and dye technique, passed down through generations, has earned Bargarh a distinct place on the global handloom map.

Buyer-Seller Interaction: The summit is not just a platform for display but a marketplace for opportunities. The platform will enable interactions that transcend geographical boundaries, resulting in the signing of MoUs to drive the growth of the handloom industry.

Panel Discussions: Engaging panel discussions featuring participants from academia and industry will delve into the nuances of ‘bandha kala’ and other handloom techniques. This exchange of ideas is set to catalyze innovation and sustainable practices in the industry.

Cultural Evenings and Star-Studded Presence: The evenings will reverberate with the fusion of handloom, music, dance, and poetry, providing a sensory journey through the cultural tapestry of Odisha and India. Major national celebrities from the film, music, and literature industries, who will not only grace the event but also contribute to the narrative of preserving and promoting India’s handloom heritage.

Ramp Walk Extravaganza: The ramp walk will be a spectacle, merging tradition with modernity as fashion icons, fashion students, and top designers showcase how handloom seamlessly integrates into contemporary fashion.

Celebrating Excellence: Padma Shri awardee artisansfrom Odisha and various parts of India, will be honored, recognizing their invaluable contributions to preserving and propelling India’s handloom legacy.

This summit aims to be a stepping stone towards a future where the handloom sector flourishes, our artisans thrive, and the world recognizes Odisha as a leader in sustainable handloom practices.