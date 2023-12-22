INTACH signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Einstein Academy of Technology and Management for the formation of a Heritage Club

Bhubaneswar : The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Einstein Academy of Technology and Management for the formation of a Heritage Club at the Institute. The MOU was signed by Anil Dhir, Convener Intach Bhubaneswar Chapter and Dr. Suvendu Prasad Sahu, Principal of EATM a ceremony held at the Abdul Kalam Seminar Hall of the campus at Baniatangi .

The Heritage Club has been formed with the intent of educating and involving students in the heritage and culture of the state and nation. The club will involve a group of faculty and student members with the Principal as the head, and will carry forward the aims and objectives of Intach by organizing different activities in the college and collaborative activities in the nearby heritage sites.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Dhir said that the New Education Policy calls for a comprehensive overhaul of the education system, including its regulations and management. The New Policy mandates respecting India’s cultural heritage and values through heritage awareness education across all levels of education. The Fundamental Duties as enshrined in Art 51 of the Indian Constitution exhorts every citizen to protect the heritage of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Subrat Kumar Mohanty, Director, Einstein Group of Institutions said that the marvels of Odishan temple architecture epitomised both engineering management skills. A separate hall has been assigned for the Club and that regular activities like heritage walks, visits, seminars, capacity building programs etc. will be held. He also proposed that the institute will adopt a Heritage monument in the vicinity and ensure that proper conservation is done.

Dr. Biswajit Mohanty, Chairman South Asia, Greenpeace International spoke of the rich intangible and tangible heritage of the State. He asked the students to be involved in efforts of conserving and preserving the heritage of the nation.

An exclusive library of book on history, heritage and culture will be set up for which books worth one lac have been purchased with the assistance of Intach. The books were handed over to the Institute by Intach after the signing of the MOU.

Dr. Kapileswar Mishra a member from Intach said that Intach is committed to spread heritage awareness among students all across the state. Intach has already signed MOU’s with different Institutes and Schools all over the State. The primary functions of the club will be to create awareness among students about historical resources and to promote cultural resources by organizing various workshops, seminars, lectures and exhibitions.