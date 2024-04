The Odisha Government has declared the closure of all schools in the state from April 18 to 20 due to prevailing heat wave conditions. This decision applies to government, aided, and private schools, as stated in an official notification. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heat wave conditions to persist in Odisha until April 20 and advised people to take precautions when outdoors between 11 am and 3 pm.