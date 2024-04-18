IndiGo brings the capital of India closer to Odisha with direct flights between Delhi and Jharsuguda

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, has announced daily direct flights between Delhi and Jharsuguda, Odisha, effective from May 15, 2024. In line with its mission to bolster regional connectivity and accessibility, these flights will provide a direct gateway between the emerging industrial centre and the capital of India.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce direct connectivity between Jharsuguda and Delhi. As an emerging industrial hub in Odisha, Jharsuguda holds immense potential for business and trade, and these new flights will unlock newer opportunities in the region. This will not only promote interstate connectivity and regional accessibility, but also serve as a gateway to a plethora of domestic and international destinations through our vast network. As India’s leading carrier, we continue to deliver on our promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

Jharsuguda is a city located in the western part of the Indian state of Odisha. Known for its thriving industrial sector, Jharsuguda is a hub for power plants, manufacturing, and mineral resources. Embodying a mix of industrial growth and environmental serenity, the city is also blessed with several scenic locations and tourist attractions, such as the nearby Hirakud Dam and Reservoir, Koilighughar waterfall, Ram Chandi Temple, Jhadeswar Temple, Pikolgughar Stream, Guja Pahad, Ulapgarh Hill forts, and Babadera cave.