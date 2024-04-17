OdishaTop News

Congress Party in Odisha Gears Up for Elections: Announces 26-Member Election Management Committee

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Congress party in Odisha has established a 26-member election management committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Led by Prasad Harichandan, the committee includes senior leaders such as Niranjan Patnaik, Jaydev Jena, and others. Manoranjan Das serves as the convenor, with Bankanidhi Behera and Vikash Garabadu as joint convenors. Additionally, former OPCC presidents, CLP leaders, AICC delegates, and heads of frontal organizations and media departments are ex-officio members.

