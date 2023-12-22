IIIT Bhubaneswar Hosts Three-Day International Workshop on ‘Digital Data Tools for Managing Agriculture: Earth Observation and Climate Change”

A three-day international workshop titled “Digital Data Tools for Managing Agriculture: Focusing on Earth Observation and Climate Change” is being held at International Institute of technology (IIIT), Bhubaneswar in collaboration with IWMI, CGIAR and IEEE GRSS Kolkata Chapter. Drawing attention to agrarian crisis and climate change, the experts emphasised timely intervention required to address these multipronged crises and encouraged students to make serious scholarly endeavours, which would involve judicious use of technology to tackle the challenges identified as the key themes of the workshop.



Having begun from 21 December, the event witnessed a large gathering of scholars, academicians and students. Professor Ashis Ghosh (Director of IIIT), Manoj Pattnaik (CEO, OCAC and addl. Secy., E&IT, govt. of Odisha), Gyana Das (MD, OSDMA), Subadarshi Mishra (MD, SPARC), Surajit Ghosh (Regional Researcher, IWMI), Professor Sushmita Ghosh (Jadavpur University) inaugurated the workshop in person, while eminent hydrologist Alok Sikka joined online.



A cultural programme was also organised to mark the inaugural event. Professor Lipika Das of IIIT anchored the opening session, which concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Professor Biswajit Pradhan of dept. of Physics.