Odisha CM Naveen patnaik announces 4% DA hike for Govt employees and pensioners

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen patnaik today announced 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (TI) for Govt employees and pensioners.

The State Government announced release of 4 percent additional dose of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (TI) in favour of State Government Employees and Pensioners respectively to enhance the rate from 42% to 46%. The enhanced DA and TI will be paid from 1st July, 2023 retrospectively. This will benefit 4.5 lakh State Government employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners.

