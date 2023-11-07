Tata Steel Foundation Rolls Out New Mobile Public Health Unit

Sukinda: In a significant stride towards community well-being, Tata Steel Foundation has further enhanced healthcare accessibility for the communities here through Mobile Public Health Unit (MPHU) and emergency ambulance service. Strengthening its healthcare service at doorstep initiative, the Foundation rolled out a new MPHU at Tata Steel’s Sukinda Chromite Mine region.

Jema Chakhi, Zilla Parishad Member, officially flagged off the vehicles and expressed that the initiative will help the communities in accessing healthcare at their doorsteps. She exuded confidence that it will ease the healthcare concerns of the people to a great extent.

Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge, Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division, Tata Steel, said “We are committed to provide better healthcare to the communities we operate in and rolling out of the new Mobile Public Health Unit will help us reach the doorsteps of the needy. I believe it will make a positive impact on the overall health and quality of life in the region.”

The Mobile Public Health Unit – a state-of-the-art facility – equipped with medical professionals, diagnostic tools, and essential medications will travel across 32 villages of four Panchayats namely, Kaliapani, Chingudipal, Ransol and Kansa of the region and provide free healthcare services to the people at their doorsteps. The dedicated emergency ambulance service will also cater to the needs of the people in case of exigencies.

Bikash Patra, Sarpanch, Kaliapani Panchayat, Kanakalata Sardar, Sarpanch, Ransol Panchayat, Anjali Dehuri, Sarpanch, Chingudipal Panchayat and Sanjay Parida, Sarpanch, Kankadapal Panchayat of the region were present at the launching event. Shambhu Nath Jha, Head, Sukinda Chromite Mine, Naveen Srivastava, Head, Kamarda and Saruabil Chromite Mines, Goutam Chakraborty, Head, Administration and other senior officials of Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division, Tata Steel were also present on the occasion.