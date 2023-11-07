Statiq Unveils High-Speed EV Charging Station at Nexus Esplanade, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Statiq, India’s foremost EV charging network, has launched its Fast EV charging station at Nexus Esplanade in Bhubaneswar. This strategic move underscores Statiq’s commitment to revolutionise the EV charging landscape in India and solidify its position as the nation’s largest EV charging network.

Situated at Nexus Esplanade – Basement B1, this state-of-the-art charging station is outfitted with two 60 kW EV Chargers. This dynamic infrastructure caters to a wide array of four-wheelers with diverse EV technologies. Remarkably, each gun is equipped to recharge an electric car by up to 80% SOC in a mere 45 minutes, enabling expedient charging for today’s fast-paced world. Furthermore, the station boasts the capability for simultaneous charging of two vehicles, showcasing Statiq’s dedication to efficiency and convenience.

Akshit Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of Statiq, expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone achievement, stating, “The inauguration of our charging station at Nexus Esplanade marks a significant stride towards our mission of making sustainable transportation accessible to all Indians. We are driven by the belief that accessible and efficient charging infrastructure is pivotal in encouraging the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. By strategically placing our stations in high-traffic areas like Nexus Esplanade, we aim to make charging as seamless and commonplace as refuelling a traditional vehicle. We are proud to offer a cutting-edge charging solution that aligns with the government’s energy transition policy. This station exemplifies our dedication to creating a greener, cleaner future for our nation.”

Parth Pratim Nayak, Centre Director of Nexus Esplanade, echoed this sentiment, affirming, “We are delighted to collaborate with Statiq to introduce this advanced EV charging station at Nexus Esplanade. We understand the crucial role electric vehicles play in reducing carbon emissions and environmental impact. By offering EV charging facilities, we aim to provide our customers with a seamless and sustainable transportation option, contributing to the city’s sustainable development goals. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience to our visitors. We are confident that this venture will inspire and empower our patrons to embrace electric vehicles as a viable and responsible mode of transportation.”

Boasting an impressive record of 7,000 deployed charging stations across the nation, Statiq has become a linchpin in providing charging solutions for a diverse range of electric vehicles in tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 cities. With a steadfast commitment to delivering top-notch quality and accessibility, Statiq remains on course to achieve its ambitious goal of deploying 20,000 EV charging stations by 2025.