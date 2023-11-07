Odisha: MLA inaugurates Mechanised Sweeping Machine given by Tata Steel in Joda

Joda: Encouraging the cleanliness behaviours among people, Smt Minakshi Mahanta, Hon’ble, MLA, Champua, dedicated a Mechanised Sweeping Machine for locals of Joda, on Tuesday. This machine, given by Tata Steel, will help to make Joda a city of clean place.

The Inauguration ceremony was graced by chief guest Smt. Mahanta. Among others, Jagadish Prasad Sahoo, Chairman, Joda Municipality, Sandhyarani Patra, vice-chairperson, Joda Municipality, Rajesh Kumar, Chief, Tata Steel Joda, Awanish Kumar, Chief, Tata Steel Manganese Group of Mines, Babulal Sahoo, Hon’ble MLA ’s Joda Representative, Sushant Kumar Barik, Secretary, Joda Truck Owners’ Association, Jitu Jaiswal, ex-councillor, and all the councillors of Joda Municipality along with school students were present on the occasion.

Inaugurating the machine by showing green flag, Smt. Mahanta, said’’ Tata Steel has outstanding role in keeping Joda a green as well as beautiful place. Also, I am welcoming Tata Steel to take more such welfare activities in coming days.’’

Meanwhile, Jagadish Prasad Sahoo called upon locals to make Joda a pollution free town.

This high capacity machine will help to keep the entire Joda municipality clean.

To spread environment awareness among people, a drama was showcased by school students, as part of the event. Besides, five under-15 girls who have achieved success in Football recently were also felicitated by guests.