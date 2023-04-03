Tinplate Company of India is all set for expansion from 4,15,000 TPA to 7,15,000 TPA by 2026 at Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, : The groundbreaking ceremony of the expansion project of Tinplate Company of India Limited (TCIL), a subsidiary of Tata Steel, was held today. Hemant Soren, Hon`ble Chief Minister of Jharkhand graced the occasion as Chief Guest and performed the groundbreaking ceremony at the site. Present on the occasion were Champia Soren, State Transport Minister; Banna Gupta, State Health Minister; Saryu Rai, Jamshedpur (East) MLA, Sanjib Sardar, Potka MLA, Ramdas Soren, Ghatshila MLA, Mangal Kalindi, Jugsalai MLA, Samir Kumar Mohanty, Baharagora MLA, Sabita Mahto, Ichagarh MLA,T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Steel; Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President Corporate Services, Tata Steel; R N Murthy, TCIL Managing Director and other senior officials of state government, East Singhbhum district administration and Tata group companies, among others. R N Murthy, Managing Director of TCIL welcomed all the dignitaries to the groundbreaking ceremony of TCIL`s expansion project. He said : “This expansion is a significant milestone in the company’s growth and commitment to the state. We are committed to partnering with the Jharkhand government and local communities to promote economic and social development of the region.” Established in 1920, TCIL began its manufacturing journey with Hot Dipped Tinplate in 1922, followed by the manufacturing of Electrolytic Tinplate in 1979 and Cold Rolling Mill operations in 1996. In 2012, TCIL’s capacity was enhanced to 3,80,000 TPA for producing Tinplate Material & Tin Free Steel, along with lacquered and printed sheets. Having completed 100 years in 2020, TCIL has embarked on its next journey towards sustainability and growth. Currently, its capacity stands at 4,15,000 TPA. First phase of expansion project, which involves an investment of around Rs 2000 crores, will ensure additional capacity of 3,00,000 TPA, leading to a total capacity of 7,15,000 TPA by the year 2026. The upcoming facilities will have state-of-the art technology and higher levels of automation to cater to domestic and export markets, minimize man-machine interface, enhance safety aspects and designed to meet the EU environmental norms.