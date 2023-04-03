Poonam Mohapatra takes over as the new Chairperson of FLO Bhubaneswar Chapter

Bhubaneswar : The Bhubaneswar chapter of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) announced the appointment of its new Chairperson, M/s Poonam Mohapatra, for the year 2023-24 through the national change of guard ceremony held annually at FICCI House, Delhi on 31st March 2023. The multi-faceted Poonam is the Director of companies including MGM Agritech & Research institute Pvt Ltd, Rach Skillhive LLP and Enwheel Technologies. Her Companies are into Sustainable Agriculture, Agritech, Food Packaging & Retail, Technology sectors where she aims to bring in a change in the society by introducing sustainable living as a daily habit of people.

Speaking on her visions for the FY 2023-24, Poonam Mohapatra said “FLO has been closely working with National initiatives till now and has done immense contribution in sectors like Industry & startups, Education & skilling, Digital & Financial Literacy, Village Holistic developments and this year’s focus would be on Women Education & Skilling, Women Led Businesses, Women in Leadership roles and Legal & Policy Advocacy.” Poonam took the baton from outgoing Chairperson Namrita Chahal.

FLO is the women’s wing of Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) with the head quarter in Delhi and 19 chapters PAN INDIA representing around 9000 women entrepreneurs across nation. With over 39 years of experience, FLO has been promoting entrepreneurship and professional excellence among women through workshops, seminars, conferences, training and capacity building programmers etc.FLO BHUBANESWAR is the 17th chapter launched on April 2020.

Immediate Past Chair Namrita Chahal handed over the Mantle to Poonam mohapatra by stating “FLO is recognized at multiple platforms for its valued contributions to women entrepreneurs and we have won the award at the FLO 39th Annual session this time for its contribution in Digital Literacy sector. I know we at FLO Bhubaneswar shall continue reaching greater heights in the upcoming years”.

Notably, FLO aims to encourage and facilitate women to be empowered and bring them to the mainstream based on skills, experiences and energies across industry sectors for an inclusive economic growth trajectory. It works with women at 3 levels- to promote more women in leadership and board positions, help women set up their own business and skill development & entrepreneurship and to make women more employable.

FLO Bhubaneswar (Odisha) chapter was launched in April 2020 with Dharitri Pattnaik as the Founder Chair, Followed by Sunita Mohanty and Namrita Chahal for FY 2022 and 2023 respectively.