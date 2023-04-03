Adani’s Dhamra LNG terminal in Odisha receives first cargo

Dhamra : Dhamra LNG terminal is a state of the art 5 million tons per annum (mtpa) capacity import terminal and a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Total Private Limited – a strategic 50-50 Joint Venture between India’s Adani Group and the global multi-energy company TotalEnergies. The terminal, when commissioned in the next few weeks, will meet a critical gap in India’s gas infrastructure.

The Qatari vessel ‘Milaha Ras Laffan’ arrived in Dhamra Port in District Bhadrak, Odisha on 1 April 2023 which is also Utkal Divas. This marks the terminal’s commencement of the terminal’s commissioning, with a number of stages to be completed in the coming weeks. Upon completion, we can expect to hear a formal commissioning notice from the company.

The terminal will be able to berth the widest range of LNG vessels all year around, transport LNG/ gas via pipelines, trucks or on reloaded vessels. The two full containment tanks, each of 180,000 m3 capacity, are amongst the largest in the country. The terminal uses ambient air for regasifying LNG, widely regarded as the most environmentally friendly option.

Adani Total Private Limited is a partnership of complementary skillsets. While Adani has world-class infrastructure and port development capabilities, TotalEnergies is the 3rd largest global LNG player globally. Together, this JV has built and delivered the project over the past four years, successfully overcoming several challenges like the pandemic, cyclones, difficult soil conditions, supply chain disruptions and the highly volatile LNG market due to the conflict in Europe. Dhamra LNG has IndianOil and GAIL as long-term customers who have converted their consumption centres to be gas ready in sync with the readiness of the terminal.

Upon completion, it will be the main supply point on the recently completed Urja Ganga pipeline developed by GAIL, providing gas access to over 35% of India’s population, covering about 20% of the country’s land mass.

Dhamra is the only LNG import Terminal in eastern India and only Second on the entire east coast. The country’s five other terminals Are on its western coast (three in Gujarat, one each in Maharashtra And Kerala).