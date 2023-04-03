AIIMS Bhubaneswar introduces Millets in diet of Students and admitted patients

Bhubaneswar : AIIMS Bhubaneswar has introduced Millets in the diet of its students and admitted patients here. In an aim to provide healthy and nutritious food to the students and indoor patients, the national institute has started millets into the diet. Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas started the initiative to mark the auspicious occasion of “Utkal Dibasa” and G20 Jan Bhagidari campaign. Dr. Biswas kickstarted the process of distributing millet added food items to the admitted patients. Also, the Executive Director had lunch with the students in the dining hall. The students and the admitted patients were very happy having millets as a part of their dietary plan.

Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas on the occasion said, “We are really enthusiastic to introduce Millets in the diet of our students and patients. We believe that it will provide the patients the essential fibres they need to recover quickly. We are committed to provide the best care to our patients and this is one of the many steps we are taking in that direction.” Similarly, students will get rich nutrients and minerals from the ancient locally available food, which will take care of their weight and immunity, added Dr. Biswas.

Drawing inspiration from the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s call to make ‘Jan Bhagidari’ a strong element of India’s G20 Presidency, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has planned a series of programmes for the month. As a part of the noble campaign, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has introduced Millets in the diet of students and patients on “Utkal Dibasa”, informed Registrar of the Institute B B Mishra.

To create awareness about the health benefits of millets and spread the message to the public, a meeting was organized at OPD foyer. A hand book on Millet “Millets on Health Benefits and Diseases” written by Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas and Head of Dentistry Department Dr. Ashok Kumar Jena distributed it to the public. Dietician of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Soumya Sucharita Prusty told about the importance of millet in our day to day diet.

Among others, DEAN(Academic) Dr. P R Mohapatra, DEAN(Exam) Dr. Soubhagya Jena, DEAN (Research) Dr. Satyajit Mishra, Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, DDA(I/c) Rasmi Ranjan Sethy, student representatives participated in the programme.

The introduction of millets in the diet of patients and students at AIIMS Bhubaneswar is a significant step towards raising awareness about the health benefits of millets. The initiative is expected to inspire people to include millet in their daily diet and promote the consumption of traditional foods that are both healthy and delicious.