Adani Foundation observes Utkal Divas

Dhamra : Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Adani Dhamra Port, observed the Utkal Divas Celebration on 1st April 2023. The Day was celebrated in memory of the formation of the Odisha state as a separate province on 1st April 1936.

Utkal Diwas was celebrated in more than 40 primary schools in the Dhamra region. The event saw participation from teachers, students, parents and our community educators “Sahayaks”. Teachers have highlighted the importance of this day and the struggle to be recognised as an independent state to students.

Utkal Diwas is celebrated to remember the formation of the Odisha state after a struggle to be recognised as an independent state. Under British rule, Odisha was part of the Bengal presidency, which consisted of present-day Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.