Tiger 3″ Storms Box Office with Rs 271.50 Crore Global Collection in Four Days

Mumbai, 16 November : The action-packed thriller “Tiger 3” has set the box office ablaze, amassing an impressive global gross collection of Rs 271.50 crore within just four days since its release, as confirmed by the film’s makers on Thursday.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), “Tiger 3” boasts a stellar cast featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. Released on November 12 to coincide with the Diwali festival, the film debuted in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

The movie stormed into cinemas with a remarkable start, raking in an exceptional opening collection of Rs 44.50 crore, establishing itself as the highest-grossing Diwali day opener in box office history.

The staggering success of “Tiger 3” underscores the massive appeal and anticipation among audiences, propelled by the star power of its cast and the gripping narrative. The film’s impressive performance at the box office signals a promising trajectory, setting new benchmarks and reaffirming its position as a blockbuster contender.

The movie’s remarkable earnings within its initial days indicate a strong audience turnout and positive reception, cementing its status as a major box office draw and hinting at continued success in the days ahead.