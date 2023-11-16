Tata Technologies Limited’s initial public offering to open on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Mumbai, India Date: 16th November 2023: Tata Technologies Limited (the “Company”), a global engineering and product development digital services company, proposes to open its initial public offering of up to 60,850,278 Equity Shares (“Offer”) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Bid/ Offer Closing Date will be Friday, November 24, 2023. The Anchor Investor Bidding Date is one Working Day prior to the Bid/Offer Opening Date, that is, Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed from ₹ 475 per Equity Share to ₹ 500 per Equity Share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 30 Equity Shares and multiples of 30 Equity Shares thereafter.

The Company’s initial public offering comprises an offer for sale of up to 60,850,278 Equity Shares for cash. The Offer consists of (a) sale of up to 46,275,000 Equity Shares by Tata Motors Limited, (b)sale of up to 9,716,853 Equity Shares by Alpha TC Holdings Pte. Ltd. and (c)sale of up to 4,858,425 Equity Shares by Tata Capital Growth Fund I.

This Offer is being made in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as amended and read with Regulation 31 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (“SEBI ICDR Regulations”). The Offer is being made in accordance with Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and through the Book Building Process wherein not more than 50% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (“QIBs”, and such portion, the “QIB Portion”). The Company may, in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers, allocate up to 60% of the QIB Portion to Anchor Investors on a discretionary basis in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations (“Anchor Investor Portion”), out of which at least one-third shall be available for allocation to domestic Mutual Funds only, subject to valid Bids being received from the domestic Mutual Funds at or above the Anchor Investor Allocation Price. In the event of under-subscription or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the Net QIB Portion. Further, 5% of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Mutual Funds only, and the remainder of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIB Bidders other than Anchor Investors, including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price. Further, not less than 15% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders such that: (a) one-third of the portion available to Non-Institutional Bidders shall be reserved for applicants with application size of more than ₹ 200,000 and up to ₹ 1,000,000, and (b) two-thirds of the portion available to Non-Institutional Bidders, shall be reserved for applicants with an application size of more than ₹1,000,000, provided that the unsubscribed portion in either of the categories specified in (a) or (b) above, may be allocated to Bidders in the other sub-category of Non-Institutional Bidders, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price and not less than 35% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders in accordance with SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price. Further, Equity Shares will be allocated on a proportionate basis to Eligible Employees Bidding in the Employee Reservation Portion and Eligible TML Shareholders Bidding in the TML Shareholders Reservation Portion, subject to valid Bids received from them at or above the Offer Price. All Bidders, other than Anchor Investors, are required to mandatorily utilise the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (“ASBA”) process by providing details of their respective bank account (including UPI ID (defined hereinafter) in case of UPI Bidders), pursuant to which their corresponding Bid Amounts will be blocked by the SCSBs or the Sponsor Banks as applicable, to participate in the Offer. Anchor Investors are not permitted to participate in the Anchor Investor Portion through the ASBA process.

The Equity Shares offered through the Red Herring Prospectus are proposed to be listed on both BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

JM Financial Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, and BofA Securities India Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer (“BRLMs”).

