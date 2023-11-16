From Adversity to Achievement: The success story of Jogindra through Vocational training program of TPSODL

Berhampur, November 2023: In a heart-warming success story, Jogindra Das, a student of the Vocational Training Centre operated by TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) in Aska, Berhampur, has overcome adversity to pursue his dreams. Coming from a financially challenged family, Jogindra’s father’s health prevented him from working, while his mother worked as a sweeper.

Jogindra’s determination led him to join TPSODL’s vocational training program, conducted in partnership with the Pratham Education Foundation. “I used to live in a poor family, where my father couldn’t work due to health issues, and my mother worked as a sweeper. I dreamt of a better future and joined Pratham for training. Now, I’m a welder at L&T, earning 14,000/- monthly. Thanks to TPSODL for my success!” says Jogindra, who belongs to Hinjlicut area of the Ganjam district.

Jogindra’s success is not an isolated case. TPSODL has already trained and placed many young individuals like him in various parts of India. Notably, 59 out of 71 students from the institution’s first four batches found employment through campus selections, and more students are currently undergoing training.

TPSODL’s vocational training centre offers comprehensive training approved by NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation). The curriculum covers theory and practical aspects, with skilled trainers and state-of-the-art equipment. The training is designed to cater to the employability needs of approximately 100 villages in the region.

The institution actively encourages youth to participate through village-level exhibitions, where they can learn about the courses available. Interested candidates initially enroll in a level-1 online curriculum to gain a basic understanding of the program before advancing to level-2 and level-3, which include hands-on training at the centre.

Mr. Amit Garg, CEO of TPSODL, says, “I am incredibly proud of Jogindra Das and all the young individuals who have overcome challenges to pursue their dreams through TPSODL’s vocational training program. TPSODL’s commitment goes beyond just imparting skills; it aims to foster a culture of aspiration, dignity, and empowerment within the community. The initiative is making a positive impact by providing rural youth with the tools they need to build brighter futures.