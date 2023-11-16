This Deepawali, Vi brings cheer to underprivileged Children in Bhubaneswar and Balasore

Bhubaneshwar: Festivals are meant to bring people together and the joy doubles when shared. As India gears up for the biggest festival- Deepawali, India’s leading telecom operator Vi is embracing the spirit of inclusivity with a special initiative in Bihar.

Vi’s recent campaign, Be Someone’s We showcases that even a small gesture is enough to make someone feel less left out, less lonely and cared for. Inspired by this concept, Vi’s Deepawali initiative seeks to spread festive cheer amongst underprivileged children from Homes for the specially-abled, street vendor’s children and those residing in Orphanages. Vi carried out this initiative in Bhubaneshwar and Balasore.

Infusing the joy of giving during this festive period, Vi employees at Bhubaneshwar and Balsore visited the Orphanages and made it a very special Deepawali for the children. Besides participating in various Games and fun activities, the children were also presented with chocolates and gifts, making their celebration more memorable.

Extending his Deepawali Greetings to the residents of Odisha, Siddharth Tiwari, Circle Operations Head – Bihar, Jharkhand & Odisha, Vodafone Idea said, “The Festival of Lights that also signifies the victory of good over evil, is celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm across the country. During this auspicious festive period our initiative has been to practice inclusion and togetherness as per the cadence of Vi’s campaign, Be Someone’s We. This Deepawali we urge every citizen to do their bit and bring a little joy to someone. Together, we can ensure that everyone has a truly Happy Deepawali and no one feels left out or lonely”.

‘Be Someone’s We’ reflects the collective effort to extend the joy and warmth of Deepawali to those who may be deprived of it due to various circumstances. It underscores the commitment of Vi to share the spirit of togetherness and inclusivity with all members of society.