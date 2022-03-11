Three candidates in the race for Jagatsinghpur ZP president post

Report by Kanhu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: With the ruling BJD set to form Zilla Parishad [ZP] Council for the Jagatsinghpur district, hectic lobbying has begun among the aspirants eying for the post of ZP president. While Sources informed that as many as three candidates are in the race to capture the ZP president post from different ZP seats spread in the district.

Those eying the top post are trying to reach out to the party leadership, influential bureaucrats, MLAs, MPs, and party’s higher-ups in Bhubaneswar to nominate their names.

As the Jagatsinghpur ZP president post is reserved for SC male candidates, many newly elected ZP members are camping in their respective zone MLAs house as the party ticket had been chosen by the MLA in ZP polls. While MLAs are tight-lipped revealing any name but opine that party president and chief minister Naveen Patnaik will take a decision at the right time, the party’s candidate for ZP top post will announce very soon. The president and vice president will be elected from the ZP members recently elected from three tire Panchayat polls, the election will be held on March 13 and the vice president election will be scheduled on March 25. .

Sources informed that three candidates are in the race for the ZP president post reserved for the scheduled caste category in Jagatsinghpur district. The elected ZP members those names are ranging for ZP president post revealed as Jatadhari Das from Balikuda ZP zone 2, Sunil Kumar Behera from Tirtol ZP seat number 3 and Manoj Kumar Bhoi from Jagatsinghpur block ZP zone 3, however one SC woman elected as ZP member from Kujanga block too has in race.

The ZP chief post is important for the district as recently the union ministry of rural development has decided that erstwhile district rural development agency [DRDA] to merge with Zilla Parishad and the body will be armed with more power than earlier, from April 2022. The central funds and financial assistance related to several developmental works flow directly to ZP.

Sources informed that heavy rush has been found in the residence of MLAs residing in Bhubaneswar, the aspirants ZP members carrying their supporters are camping since the election dates are coming nearer. [Ends]

Related