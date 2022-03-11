JSW donates an oxygen plant and machinery to DHH

Report by Kahnu Nanda; JAGATSINGHPUR: The steelmaker JSW Company has donated an advanced oxygen plant and its accessories to the district headquarters hospital [DHH] here, to meet the requirement of patients necessitating oxygen.

The state-of-the-art oxygen plant and its machinery have cost Rs 42 Lakh, sponsored from JSW corporate social responsibility fund, and will capacity of 400 LPM [liters per minutes] and to cater 12 beds, patients admitted in intensive care units or pediatrics ward.

This is the second oxygen plant installed at DHH, earlier a central government-sponsored 1,000-liter oxygen plant has been functioning in DHH since the outbreak of the second wave of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Responding request of the DHH authority and after consultation with the state government, the JSW foundation agreed to install the second oxygen plant looking at the requirement of DHH, the commissioning of the plant had started in February 2022, and after the samples test the unit has become operational.

The JSW believe in industrialization including social service consistently for benefit of the people, in the peak second wave of Covid 19 many people died across the country causing scarcity of Oxygen requirement, considering the crisis likely to occur in the future we funded the oxygen plant and its machinery to DHH, Jagatsinghpur, informed Ranjan Nayak, COO, and spokesperson of JSW.

Related