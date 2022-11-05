The valedictory function of Vigilance Awareness Week at RINL concludes

New Delhi : The valedictory function of Vigilance Awareness Week held at RINL concluded today at the Visakhapatnam steel plant. Dr. Praveen Kumari Singh, Additional Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission, addressed the gathering and gave a talk on “Multipronged Strategy to Combat Corruption.”

Dr. Praveen Kumari Singh deliberated on many topics. She lauded RINL, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, for its significant and sustained efforts towards a green environment, high living standards, an able work force, technological advancement, and infrastructure. She briefed about various vigilance activities, expectations of the CVC, punitive vs. preventive vigilance, and responsibilities of the country’s young workforce, capabilities, development vs. corruption, ethics, and good governance in building a corruption-free India.

While addressing , Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, insisted on transparency in corporate management. He praised the RINL collective for transforming their processes through digitization, which will lead to more efficient and customer-centric working. He has appraised the implementation and utilisation of IT infrastructure at RINL Vizag Steel. In line with the message by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, wherein he mentioned leveraging technology for our functions to combat corruption, CMD RINL indicated that it is on the right path to leveraging technology for corporate excellence.

Chief Vigilance Officer, RINL Shri B Vishwanath, praised the vigilance initiatives at RINL. He insisted on the constant updating of policies and guidelines provided by various government agencies and their adoption into the processes of the organization.

A shadow play on the need to combat corruption was presented to the dignitaries and guests during the function by the RINL officials and their family members.

During the valedictory function, a software online application related to vigilance clearance, developed by the IT and ERP departments of RINL-VSP, was inaugurated by the Additional Secretary CVC. She appreciated RINL officials in this regard, which brings transparency, efficiency, and a customer-centric approach to the process. Messages from the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Central Vigilance Commissioner were read out during the function.

Dr. Praveen Kumari Singh, Shri Atul Bhat, and the Directors of RINL gave away the prizes to the winners in the competitions conducted by RINL-VSP during Vigilance Awareness Week, 2022.

