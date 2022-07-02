“The Nation Builders Day” Celebrated at High Five Global Campus.

Noida: On the Auspicious Day of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, the Lord of the Universe, Corporate Leaders and Civil Society members united over a conclave called the Nation Builders Day to celebrate the 1st Ever event calling for citizen empowerment igniting Citizen Social Responsibility of Building a nation for even better.

Organised by HighFive Global Networks and supported by Social Organisation Roots of Odisha Foundation and CRESPAI at the HIghFIve Campus at Noida presided by renowned Chartered Accountant, Lawyer, Environmentalist and Social Activist CA Sudhir Kumar Dash, Corporate Community conference was held on 1st July 2022. Let we all untie together to build a nation. The fragmented celebration can continue in perpetuity. Lets set the right tone to call 1st July as the Nation Builders day calling for attention of everybody says CA. Sudhir Kumar Dash.

On his opening remarks 1st July is an important day calling for shared celebration by professional in charge of serving the Nation. The Doctors in charge of Good Healthcare celebrate as Doctors Day. Th Chartered Accountants in charge of Finance celebrate it as the CA Day. The Sate Bank of India was founded on 1st July 1055 and the GST was implemented on 1st July 2017 fetching for a nationwide celebration. In simply words the learned professional from Healthcare, Finance and Economics celebrate their own way. Healthcare, Finance and Economics are the very backbone of a great nation and beyond being a great professional we ought to be a responsible citizen after al we at first are a Citizen First and should not shy away from our respective responsibility in the calling of a national duty to serve the Nation.

The Guest of the Event Prominent Cardiovascular Surgeon Dr. Bikram Kesharee Mohanty said; Good health is the very first requirement of a great nation we all should take care of our health both physical and mental. The Young should know how to balance the Work & Life and should stay stress free.

Present in the Occasion former Vigilance Officer Air India Sh Yogendra Singh gave thrust on maintaining fitness though sports be it cycling be it swimming be it running. Further assigning purpose to a life he emphasised the life is meaningless with any followed passion and creative pursuits. The Nation wants creative and passionate people.

Kunal Dhawan , the Director of HighFIve Global Networks said the youth should be workaholic only when they are at work place but beyond it they must socialise and contribute to the cultural and social fabric of our country no matter which economic status we belong to.

On the closing remark CA. Sudhir Kumar Dash addressing the youngster there said, with rampant corruption, pollution, lack or respect, growing distress we have landed ourselves to a Society where we just should not stay, and we have nowhere else to go. Time for the citizens to create self help and curate in whatever small way. Even the small gesture of feeding birds (they today are deprived of water coz of loss of water bodies) , planting a tree (we have no green left in metros) and carrying a cotton bag while going to buy vegetables. Groceries (to reduce use of polythene) avoiding single use plastic is great service to the nation. Of course, we should pay taxes but merely paying taxes alone is not enough to bring back the lost glory of this great nation voices CA. Sudhir Kumar Dash.