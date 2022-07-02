Odisha Assembly monsoon session: Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presents total annual Budget of Odisha for 2022-23, fixed at Rs 2 lakh crore

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking , Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presented the Budget outlay of Odisha for 2022-23 in the house today, which holds Rs 21,166 crore Budget for the agriculture and allied sector for the year 2022-23.

Similarly, Rs 1,325 crore under ABADHA, Rs 200 crore each under EKAMRA and SAMALEI and Rs 150 crore under the Integrated Development of Heritage and Monuments and Tourist Destinations scheme has been allotted by the Odisha government. while, Sports sector received Rs 911 crore which includes Rs 719 crore for development of infrastructure, Rs 115 crore for promoting sports eduction and Rs 11 crore towards Odisha’s contribution to Khelo India.

Finance minister allocated Rs 312 crore for the development of horticulture, Rs 112 crore for income support to farmers’ families, Rs 1874 has been allocated for Kalia scheme, Rs 161 crore for agriculture research and education and Rs 968 crore for control of flood.

The budget has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for Mission Shakti Department and Rs 700 crore under MUKTA scheme , Sports sector received Rs 911 crore which includes Rs 719 crore for development of infrastructure, Rs 115 crore for promoting sports eduction and Rs 11 crore towards Odisha’s contribution to Khelo India.

Further, allocation under industrial promotion, development of MSME and Startup promotion got a boost with the Finance Minister earmarked Rs 1,269 crore for the purpose which is 29% more than the previous year. While, the budget has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for Mission Shakti Department and Rs 700 crore under MUKTA scheme.

Notably, the total annual Budget of Odisha for 2022-23 has been fixed at Rs 2 lakh crore.