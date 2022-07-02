Odisha : Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) announces, wearing of masks mandatory in public places

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) today announced that the usage of masks in public places in the city mandatory as a a precautionary measure looking forward to the sudden slight hike in Covid cases .

As per the notification, “All citizens residing within CMC area as well as outside citizens coming to CMC area or present in CMC area shall have to wear masks appropriately while moving out and while in public places and malls, shops, and store owners have also been asked to maintain social distancing norms within their premises.”