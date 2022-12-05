The aim of education is to reveal the natural talents of the students: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the aim of education and religion of teachers is to reveal the natural talent of the students. The “Anugoonj” program organized by School Education serves this purpose very well. I am overwhelmed to see the children’s works of art in the exhibition here. The clay toys, paintings, photographs and other works made by them are amazing. These children will become the best photographer, artist, scientist, musician etc.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan attended the closing ceremony of “Anugoonj” organized by the School Education Department at Government Subhash Excellent School on Monday. He enjoyed and appreciated the presentations of the students and also blessed the children. Wife of the Chief Minister, Smt. Sadhna Singh, Mayor Mrs. Malti Rai, MLA Mrs. Krishna Gaur and Nagar Nigam Chairman Shri Kishan Suryavanshi were present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that new education system has been implemented in the state. We will create a new history in the field of education. Earlier Madhya Pradesh was at 17th position in the country in the field of education, now it has come at 5th position. Children of government schools in Madhya Pradesh are performing excellently in every field. The day will come in Madhya Pradesh when people will take children out of private schools and send them to government schools.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that soon 50 thousand teachers will be recruited in the Education Department and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department. They will be given respectable remuneration and other facilities. In the next 3 years CM Rise School will beat other schools.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the students that every child among you can do the biggest work. Swami Vivekananda used to say that we are not ordinary human beings, we are part and parcel of God, the storehouse of infinite powers. Know your strengths. Education provides an opportunity to reveal the inner potential of the individual.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that apart from providing laptops to the students who have scored more than 75 percent marks in class 12th in the state, the government is also paying the fees for higher education of such students on admission to various professional courses.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the parents that they should not only ask their children to study, but also motivate them in the field of sports and arts according to their interest. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan raised slogans along with the children – We will play, we will touch the sky. We will study and we wil touch the sky.

Teachers are doing unique innovation in Sehore district

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that I feel proud to inform that the teachers of Sehore district are doing a unique innovation together. It has been resolved by them that smart classes should be made in all the government schools of the district. For this, the teachers are collecting funds at their own level and are also taking help from the villagers. Their effort is to make smart classrooms by installing televisions in all the schools without government help. It is a revolution and the passion of teachers who are taking education forward in government schools.

Minister of State for School Education (Independent Charge) Shri Inder Singh Parmar said that through Anugunj program, the government is working to move forward by combining art and education. The talents of our children are being developed and they are being established at the national level. Through their art, the students of Madhya Pradesh are spreading the message of “One India, Best India” to the whole country. From this year this program has also been started at the divisional level. He appreciated the art of students Vineet Gayatri Singh (Dance), Janhvi Raghav (Dramatics), Abhay Khare (Dramatics).

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan duly inaugurated the program by lighting the lamp. Before this, he saw and appreciated the artworks of the students in the exhibition. He also interacted with the students. The guests were welcomed by Principal Secretary School Education Mrs. Rashmi Arun Shami, vote of thanks was given by Commissioner Public Education Shri Abhay Verma.