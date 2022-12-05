CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reaches CM Rise School in Nasrullaganj, interacts with children

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspected CM Rise School in Nasrullaganj. During this, he interacted with the students and also played cricket with them. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appreciated the innovation done for making smart classes in the schools of Sehore district. He heartily thanked the collector and teachers for this innovative initiative. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this initiative is exemplary for the entire state that teachers and public are working together to convert their school class into smart class. He said that he himself will also attend the teachers’ felicitation programme. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that now Class XII will be converted into smart class in the entire district. With this, better education can be provided to the students.

CM appears as teacher, questions children

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan went to the class room and queried children about various living beings. The children also answered his questions. He asked the children how it felt to come to school to which the children replied in one voice – It sounds good. The children were very happy to find Chief Minister Shri Chouhan in their class room.

CM inspects Canal Network Distribution System (SCADA)

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan inspected Lift Irrigation Project Canal Network Distribution System (SCADA) at Chhipaner by reaching the field. He sought information from the concerned officials about the entire process of irrigation and about providing water to the fields through the canal network distribution system. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed to make the farmers of all the villages associated with the scheme aware about this irrigation technique.